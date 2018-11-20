Nigeria: APC Sweeps Katsina, Bauchi, Kwara By-Elections

Bauchi, Katsina and Ilorin — The ruling APC has won by-elections conducted last Saturday in Katsina, Bauchi and Kwara States.

The APC candidate, Yusuf Nuhu, emerged as the winner of Toro Federal Constituency by-election in Bauchi State.

Nuhu polled 22,317 against PDP's Shehu Buba Umar's 18,235 votes to win the election.

Declaring the winner, the INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Ahmad Tijjani Fagam, said the APC candidate emerged the winner having scored the highest number of votes.

In Katsina State, Abubakar Yahaya Kusada of the APC polled 48,518 votes to emerge winner of the Kusada/Kankia/Ingawa Federal Constituency by-election.

The INEC's Chief Returning Officer, Prof. Rasheed Adedayo Hamzat, said "having satisfied the requirements of the law and received the highest votes cast, Kusada of the APC is returned as the winner."

Kusada defeated three others: Abdulsamad Abdullahi of the PDP who had 20,193 votes, Basiru Aminu of the PRP who scored 1,810 votes and Abdullahi Umar of YES with 221 votes.

In Kwara State, INEC declared the APC candidate, Mr. Raheem Olawuyi Ajuloopin, winner of the Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency by-election.

Announcing the result, INEC's Chief Returning Officer, Prof. Abimbola Adesoji, said Ajuloopin scored 21,236 votes against 18,095 votes scored by the PDP candidate, Saheed Damilare Alatise.

Prof. Adesoji added that the Labour Party had 150 votes, the PPN 76 votes, while the UPN had 42 votes.