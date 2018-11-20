Nigeria: Minister to Blacklist Erring Contractors

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Usani Uguru said his ministry would sanction contractors who failed to comply with the rules of engagement in handling construction projects in the Niger Delta region.

Usani made this known while inspecting some of the Ministry's Projects in Cross River State on Friday.

He said the Federal Government would not allow the people of Niger Delta region to be short-changed by any contractor, adding that poorly executed jobs would not be condoned by the ministry.

The minister, who applauded the contractor handling the construction of Section one of Atimbo-Akpabuyo road in Cross River State, said other contractors who failed to adhere to contractual agreements will be blacklisted and barred from handing any contract in the Ministry unless they return to site and make amend.

Some of the projects visited included erosion control at O'dwaya Street in Calabar South, Sections one and two of Atimbo-Akpabuyo road, in Cross River State.

The Company Engineer for ELM Limited, Engr Frank Bassey promised to deliver the 2.8 kilometre-section two of Atimbo-Akpabuyo road in good time.