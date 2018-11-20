Uganda: Woman Arrested Over Pupil's Kidnap

Police in Mbarara District in western Uganda are holding a 23-year-old woman for allegedly kidnapping a seven-year-old pupil of Mbarara Municipal Primary School, identified as Joshua Nabimanya.

According to Rwizi regional police spokesperson, Samson Kasasira, the suspect, a resident of Abaitababiri cell, Katabi parish in Wakiso District and a relative to Nabimanya's mother went to the school last Thursday and asked the boda boda man who has been taking the boy home to let her take him home.

"The suspect went to the school and found the boda boda man who has been taking the child home and asked him to let her go with the child home, and because he knew her as a relative, he let her go with the child without knowing her motive," Mr Kasasira said.

Mr Kasasira said the suspect's motive was to extort Shs1.5 million from the mother of the victim, who is at the same time her paternal aunt.

"The suspect told police that she had taken the boy to force his mother pay her Shs1.5 million she has been demanding her since May 2017," he said.

Mr Kasasira said the family and police were tipped off by the boda boda rider after he doubted the suspect.

Police started tracking the suspect using her mobile phone before arresting her from Abaitababiri in Entebbe, Wakiso District in central Uganda last Saturday and transferred her back to Mbarara.

Police have preferred the charge of kidnap against the suspect and will soon be produced to court.