Uganda: River Mayanja Cuts Off Villages in Wakiso Following Heavy Rain

Residents of Mende, Kakiri, Mansulita villages and other neighbouring areas in Wakiso District are stranded after River Mayanja washed away the bridge that connects to about 10 villages following heavy weekend downpour.

Wakiso District chairman, Matia Lwanga Bwanika said the bridge needs urgent government attention because businesses in several villages in the district have been affected.

Mende Kalema Memorial Secondary School head teacher, Ms Zaharah Kibiringe said many of her students have been affected and have failed to turn up at school since Monday.