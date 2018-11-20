Uganda: Kadaga Wants Makerere to Revoke DVC Appointments

Parliament — The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga wants Makerere University to revoke its recent decision on the two deputy Vice Chancellors, citing male dominance.

Last week, the University Chancellor Prof Ezra Suruma appointed Dr Umar Kakumba and Prof William Bazeyo as the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic Affairs and Finance and Administration respectively.

Dr Kakumba replaced Prof Ernest Okello Ogwang while Prof Bazeyo replaces Prof Edward Kirumura following his appointment as Head of South Africa's Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study.

While presiding over House business yesterday, the Speaker instructed the Committee on Education and Sports to study the matter and quickly advise Parliament with a view of revoking the appointments.

"I have realized that they are all men, so the entire leadership of Makerere University is skewed," Kadaga said.

She added that, "this is really perpetuating an imbalance; there are very many structure and institutional imperfections within the university that make it difficult for highly qualified women serving the university to compete and take up these leadership positions," Kadaga said.

The speaker said that it was unfortunate for all the 27 top positions at the university right from the college principals to the Vice Chancellor and up to the President to be occupied by men.

This, she said was unfair.

"This is in contradiction to the constitution and Principal No. 11 of the national objectives and principals of the state which requires the state to recognise the significant role women play in our country," the Speaker said.

She emphasized that the committee must work with expedience, "so that we progressively see better participation and equity."

She did not specify the time frame within which the committee should handle the task.

The university is headed by the Prof Bernabas Nawangwe as Vice Chancellor, charged with the day-to-day running of the institution, while Mr Charles Wana Etiem is the Chairperson of the University Council, the institutions top management organ.

The university secretary is Mr Charles Barugahare, while the Academic Registrar is Alfred Namoah Masikye.

The dean of students is Cyriaco Kabagambe.

In her report on Sexual harassment within the university last year, Prof Syliva Tamale, who headed the ad hoc probe, highlighted male dominance and power-play as key perpetrators for the vice.

