Rwandan Beer Maker to Start Brewing Heineken

Rwandan brewer Bralirwa is set to make Dutch beer Heineken from next month in a move that will see it cut down on importation and distribution costs.

Heineken will be brewed at Bralirwa's Gisenyi factory in northern Rwanda not far from the border with Democratic Republic of Congo.

"We believe that this innovation will create additional business opportunities for Bralirwa and for our business partners in Rwanda as well as through export to neighbouring countries," Mr Sander Bokelman, Bralirwa's supply chain director said in a statement Monday.

"By switching from importing to producing Heineken in Rwanda, Bralirwa will also importantly contribute more in the development of the local economy," he added.

Consumers will also benefit with retail prices set to go down from Rwf1,000 ($1.13) to Rwf800 ($0.91) a bottle.

Bralirwa, the country's largest brewery with eight beer brands and a variety of soft drinks, has been distributing Heineken in Rwanda.

The Dutch beer is also produced in Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Africa, Namibia, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt and Tunisia, making Rwanda the ninth African country.