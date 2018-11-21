Kenya: 5 Injured in Malindi Night Attack

Five people have been injured and an Italian student volunteer kidnapped in a suspected Al-Shabaab night attack on a shopping centre at Chakama in Kilifi County.

The gunmen, whom police described as “bandits”, raided the market in Makongeni Sub Location, about 80 kilometres west of Malindi town, on Tuesday at around 8pm.

Residents on Wednesday told the Nation that 80 "heavily armed men" attacked the village in Galana Kulalu at around 8pm and started shooting in the air.

"They then kidnapped the young Italian lady, who works as a volunteer in the area, " said a local who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The 23-year-old woman was among Italian volunteers who had rented a house from which she was abducted at Chakama trading centre.

She was working as volunteer with Africa Milele Onlus, a non-governmental organisation whose mission is to raise literacy and education levels in Chakama.

By the time police arrived at the scene, the source who said he witnessed the attack said, the gunmen had already crossed River Galana.

"The lady could be heard calling for help as they took her across the river," the source who witnessed the attack said.

The injured were taken to Malindi Sub County Hospital and on Wednesday morning, sources told the Nation that two were in critical conditions.

The area of the attack, Galana Kulalu, is near Tana River and Garissa where Al-Shabaab elements roam.

Kenya Red Cross Society Coast region coordinator Hassan Musa told the Nation that the injured include a woman and a young man and three minors aged 16, 12 and 10 years.

"The woman was shot in the shoulder. We are making further follow up on the others," said Mr Musa.

Police were deployed to the scene after the attack and sources indicate that the officers “engaged the bandits”.

Contacted on Wednesday morning, Coast regional commander Noah Mwivanda said they were heading to the scene.

More follows.