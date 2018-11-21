Nigeria: Fashola Inaugurates 5,000 Foot Soldiers to Foster Buhari's Re-Election in Lagos

The Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has inaugurated 5,000 participants into a dedicated campaign team in Lagos State, aside that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to champion the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The event which took place yesterday in Ikeja, had in attendance participants drawn from the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas across 347 wards in the state with a mandate to build formidable political support base in their respective areas of control.

The event was also attended by several big wigs in Lagos State, including former Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr. Oyinlomo Danmole, who was earlier named by the former governor as the group's Director-General in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration, Fashola said: "We only have one mission. It's to see to the re-election of good leadership. Your mission is not to disrupt peace of promote violence but to seek the consciousness of every Nigerian to the good works the President has done in the out- going first tenure, and let them know why we have to re- elect him. I want you all to be a formidable force towards Buhari/Osinbajo's re-election. You are not being inaugurated just to go out and shout and dance. You have to be strategic and objective in your different local governments. I believe you all are equal to the task, so go out and conquer"

Also, Danmole tasks the participants to remain strong loyalists to the party and to President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo. He expressed optimism in their effectiveness and capabilities. "You have all been drawn from all the LCDA's we have in every part of Lagos because of your loyalty to the party and past achievements for the party in Lagos State. We likewise trust that this group would achieve far beyond what we have ever achieved in this state and Buhari will be elected again.

"This is not the APC campaign council team. The party would conduct their own campaign when they are set. This group consists of participants from different tribes and religion, like Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, and other smaller tribes. We were all carefully selected to complement whatever the APC campaign council will do. The purpose is to bring more votes for Buhari in 2019, and we are targeting between 4.5 million and five million votes for Buhari out of 6.2 million registered voters.

We are inaugurating the first layer today. By December, we will add more foot soldiers and more in January. Our approach is to talk to people to vote instead of going about dancing". He said.