Kenya/South Africa: Kerr Ready for New Challenge Down South

Nairobi — Immediate former Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr was officially announced as the new head coach of South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Black Leopards on Wednesday, barely a week after he called it quits at K'Ogalo.

The Briton arrived in South Africa on Monday morning and finalized discussions with the club before signing an agreement that will see the tactician take over the newly promoted outfit.

"I am happy to get this opportunity and I know it is going to be a tough challenge for me. I am ready for it. I don't shy away from challenges and I want to have success as well in this club," the tactician told Capital Sport.

Black Leopards were promoted to the Absa Premiership for the 2018/19 season after they beat Jomo Cosmos 1-0 in their Promotion/Relegation play-off but have found life tough in the top division.

They are currently placed 14th in the standings with nine points off 11 games having won twice, drawn thrice and lost six times. They are on a run of three losses in their last five games and Kerr knows he has his work cut out.

-Friendly match

The Briton watched Leopards play a friendly match on Tuesday morning and is expected to take charge of his first training session on Wednesday.

"We will see where they are as a team and what we need to do to bring them up," the tactician added.

Meanwhile, the tactician has paid a huge tap of thanks to Gor for giving him an opportunity for the last 18 months, saying the team will forever be in his heart.

"I will forever cherish Gor and the moments I spent with them. The fans, the players, the chairman... they were good to me and these are memories I will keep. I want to wish them all the best in the coming season and they should know that I still want them to succeed," the tactician said.

He added; "I am also helping Zico (Zedekiah Otieno) prepare for the Bullets game in the Champions League and I know he is equal to the task,." The tactician further stated.

Kerr's first game in charge of Leopards will be against Bidvest Wits on the 1st of December.