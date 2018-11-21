Kenya: Kipchoge Makes Athlete of the Year Shortlist

Nairobi — Marathon World Record Holder Eliud Kipchoge leads a final shortlist of five for this year's IAAF Male Athlete of the Year with the award set to be handed out next month in Monaco.

According to IAAF, the five athletes, who represent five countries from four Area associations, have illustrated excellence across nearly all athletics disciplines in 2018.

Kipchoge who became the first man to run the marathon under two hours will battle for the crown alongside American sprinter Chris Coleman, Swedish Pole vaulter Armand Duplantis, French Heptathlete Kevin Mayer and Qatari 400m hurdler Abdelrahman Samba.

The 34-year old will be looking to become only the second Kenyan to win the IAAF award after David Rudisha was awarded the crown in 2010, the first time ever a Kenyan received the accolade.

The Olympic champion ran a superb race at the Berlin Marathon in September, shedding 78 seconds off compatriot Dennis Kimetto's record, setting a new mark of 2 hours, 1 minutes and 39 seconds.

A three-way voting process determined the finalists.

The IAAF Council and the IAAF Family cast their votes by email, while fans voted online via the IAAF's social media platforms. The IAAF Council's vote counted for 50% of the result, while the IAAF Family's votes and the public votes each counted for 25% of the final result. Voting closed on 13 November.

With 3,000m steeplechase World Record holder Beatrice Chepkoech also nominated for the female award, Kenya will look to complete a first ever double in Monaco.

Final shortlist:

Christian Coleman (USA)

- World indoor record and world indoor champion at 60m

- World lead and IAAF Diamond League champion at 100m

Armand Duplantis (SWE)

- European champion at pole vault with a world-leading height

- World U20 champion

- Eight world U20 records or bests, indoors and out

Eliud Kipchoge (KEN)

- London Marathon champion

- Berlin Marathon champion with the biggest improvement on a men's marathon world record since 1967

Kevin Mayer (FRA)

- World indoor champion at heptathlon

- World record at decathlon

Abderrahman Samba (QAT)

- World lead and unbeaten in nine finals at 400m hurdles, setting the world's quickest time since 1992

- Asian Games champion at 400m hurdles and 4x400m

- IAAF Continental Cup winner

- Asian indoor 4x400m champion