Kenya: Ex-AFC Coach Eymael Confirms Gor Contact

Nairobi — Former AFC Leopards coach Luc Eymael has confirmed he has been contacted by Gor Mahia over the vacant managerial role left open after the resignation of Briton Luc Eymael early this week.

The Belgian tactician who resigned as Free State Stars head coach in South Africa last week has told Capital Sport that he has been contacted by the Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier, but he is yet to receive a concrete offer on his table.

"I talked with the chairman Rachier on November 15, but since that time he has not come back to me. Maybe it is a sign that I am not really in his head. If he was really interested he would have come back sooner," the Belgian tactician said.

Eymael continued to state that he has received three other concrete offers from Egypt and Nigeria as well as an offer from Rwandese giants APR, but will make his final decision in the next 48 hours.

The Belgian tactician barely lasted a season at AFC Leopards in 2013 after falling out with the club's management, but he left a lasting impression at the club.

-Traveled

He has also managed Rwanda's Rayon Sports, Sudan's El Mereikh, Oman's Al Nasr and Polokwane City in South Africa where he was before moving to Free State Stars. Eymael left Free State on a high having led them to the Nedbank Cup title in their first ever appearance in a major final.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia Deputy Secretary General Ronald Ngala has confirmed that the club should be able to announce the new coach before their KPL Super Cup match against Kariobangi Sharks on December 1.

"There are very many coaches who have expressed interest in the job and we are yet to sit down and sift through all of them. We first want to work out on the club's pre-season program where we plan a camp outside town and while they are there, we will look at the options we have," Ngala said.

He added; "We will either get a new coach on board or give Zico (Zedekiah Otieno) the job on permanent. That will be decided by the executive. But this is something we want to finish with as early as possible."

-Kerr resigned

Gor were left without a boss after Briton Dylan Kerr - who has since joined PSL side Black Leopards - resigned from his role early in the week.

K'Ogalo have historically done well with Briton coaches with the likes of Frank Nuttall and Bobby Williamson having recorded success over the past decade. Nuttall is famously remembered for guiding the side to the KPL title on an unbeaten run.