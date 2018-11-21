Nigeria: Senators Endorse Nollywood Movie 'Heaven On My Mind'

Nigerian Senators have endorsed a Nollywood movie titled 'Heaven On My Mind' which is set to open in Cinemas Nationwide December 7.

'Heaven On My Mind' is a movie that addresses societal contemporary issue of men that go about dating several women and its consequences.

It is written and directed by Uche Jombo and jointly produced by Minini Empire Productions and Uche Jombo Productions.

Starring in the film are Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Adenu Adebo, Mercy Aigbe, Ray Emodi, Femi Adebayo, Chika Chukwu and host of other Nollywood actors and Actresses.

In its first private screening in Abuja, some senators who attended the screening, applauded the brains behind the educative movie for a great job.

Commending the co-executive producers of the film (Ini Edo and Uche Jombo), Senator Joy Emodi, CON, said "I must start by saying that Uche and Ini are very minded individuals.

"I am here to watch the screening because I believe in their talents. My son, Ray Emodi is also one of the actors and they all performed excellently well in the movie.

"It was, indeed, an interesting view and I can't wait to watch more of it as they have promised to open it in cinemas nationwide December 7".

Senator Dino Melaye in his remark described the movie as a great display of intellectual mobility.

"It is very African and Nigerian. It is a wonderful movie and it can also pass for a good comedy. I love it. I appreciate the quality of the movie.

"The actors and actresses were at their best. I appreciate them and the movie is good to go".

Other members of the audience who spoke on the movie, commended the ingenuity of the writer, producers and crew.