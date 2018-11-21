Nigeria: Tosyn Bucknor Died of Sickle Cell Complications

Earlier today, we reported about the sad demise of media personality, Tosyn Bucknor who died last night.

As at the time of reporting, details surrounding are death was sketchy but her sister, Funke Bucknor has now updated fans and loved ones as to the cause of death.

Taking to social media, Funke Bucknor Obruthe who is the CEO of Zapphire Events wrote,

"My heart is heavy, but in all things we give thanks to God. My darling sister and besto Tosyn passed away last night due to complications from sickle cell. Love you".

It is also learnt that the late Bucknor's husband, Aurelien Boyer, found her unresponsive in her room last night when he got back home from work and she was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Prior to her death, she was an On-Air-Personality, vlogger, actress, singer and was a staff of Inspiration FM where she hosted her own morning talk show.

The 37-year-old studied Law at the University of Lagos and the Nigerian Law School but she had always been attracted to writing, talking, acting and singing. She recently celebrated her 1st year wedding anniversary to her husband.