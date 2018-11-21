Nigeria: Illegal Haulage - Dangote Partners Public to Arrest Erring Drivers

Lagos — In a renewed effort aimed at ridding the organisation of unscrupulous drivers, the management of the pan-African Conglomerate, Dangote Group has solicited the help of members of the public to assist in apprehending persons engaging in illegal haulage activities with the organization's trucks.

The company subsequently announced a mouth-watering monetary reward for any member of the public who offered information that would lead to the arrest of such persons by the law enforcement agents.

The management disclosed that a sum of N250, 000 would be given as reward for any persons who help in tracking unscrupulous drivers and confiscation of the illegal goods.

Dangote Industries Limited also warned those who illegally transport materials on Dangote trucks that such unauthorised goods shall be confiscated and such drivers and owners would face the full extent of the law.

In a statement signed by the issued by the chief corporate communications officer of Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, said "the management of Dangote Industries wishes to solicit the assistance of the general public in the fight to rid the organisation of illegal haulage activities being perpetrated by some unscrupulous persons.

"In pursuit of this objective, anyone with verifiable information which will lead to the arrest of such person(s) or goods will be rewarded with the sum of N250, 000."

To clarify its position, the management went on to list its products and goods which its over 10,000 trucks operating across the country and the neighbouring West African countries could convey.

It stated "Dangote Trucks are permitted to transport only the following materials, Dangote Cement, Limestone, High Grade Gypsum and Coal; Dangote Sugar Refinery, Dangote Sugar; Nascon Allied Industries, Dangote Salt & DanQ Seasoning; Agrosacks Industries Limited, Bags; Dangote Flour Mills, Dangote Wheat, Flour and Danvita.

"We hereby alert the public to report any suspected Dangote Truck driver involved in illegal haulage supported with credible evidence of such act."

While the Police and other law enforcement agents have been authorised to arrest any Dangote Truck driver involved in such illegal act, it urged members of the public while making their report to remember to include the Truck Type; Truck Plate Number; Truck Cab No.; Location of the Truck, Contents of the Truck, Colour of the Truck and Photographs of the Truck and goods if possible.

Dangote Group has devised various means in the past to rid the company of unscrupulous drivers who engaged in illegal haulage activities and others who constituted themselves into menace to other road users.

Recently the company had to arrest some of its drivers on illegal haulage business and handed them over to the authorities. The authorities commended the gesture of the company management and urged other organisations to borrow a leaf from Dangote Group management by doing self-cleansing of their drivers' rank and file.