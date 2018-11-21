Nigeria: Our Evidence Room Not Affected By Fire Outbreak - EFCC

Abuja — The fire incident which occurred at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC's) zonal office in Abuja did not affect the evidence room, its spokesman, Tony Orilade, has said.

He said that two staff members who were trapped in the inferno had been rescued alive.

Orilade told LEADERSHIP yesterday that the Evidence Room which is above the burnt floor is saved and all the evidence against suspects and those facing trial is intact.

He said that the management of the EFCC and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had visited the building to access the situation.

According to him, nobody died in the incident which is being investigated.

The EFCC spokesman disclosed that the fire started in a room currently used to store Information and Communication Technology Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment that were retrieved from the agency's former offices in Abuja.

He further explained that the room is in the two-storey Costa Hall building which houses the Data Centre and the Combined Inter-Agency Task Force.

The EFCC had in a statement said that the fire started around 7:00 pm but was promptly put out by officers of the Federal Fire Service led by the Sector Commander, Melone Onyekachi.

Onyekachi who could not speak on what caused the inferno, simply said that "our duty is to put off the fire; that we have successfully done. There is another department that will come and ascertain the cause of the fire."

The EFCC's chief security officer, Nasir Abdullahi , reported the fire outbreak to the Maitama Police Station immediately it was put out.