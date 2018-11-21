21 November 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari to Launch Free Health Scheme for Women, Children

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdulganiyu Alabi

Kaduna — President Muhammadu Buhari is to launch the Basic Health Care Provision Fund Scheme for access to medical facilities by women and children at no cost in a couple of weeks.

The Executive Secretary of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, made the disclosure yesterday at an engagement workshop with low-performing local government areas on routine immunisation performance in Kaduna.

He said the initiative was to prevent women and children from preventable diseases.

Shuaib noted that the scheme would provide insurance and primary healthcare interventions for the targets in a way that they would not have to suffer from their illnesses.

"In the next few weeks, President Buhari will be launching the basic healthcare provision fund, which is a giant leap towards universal health coverage for Nigerians," the NPHCDA boss said.

Nigeria

Poverty Reduction - How Atiku's Policy Differs From Buhari's

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, does not think direct cash… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.