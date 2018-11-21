Nigeria: Buhari to Launch Free Health Scheme for Women, Children

Kaduna — President Muhammadu Buhari is to launch the Basic Health Care Provision Fund Scheme for access to medical facilities by women and children at no cost in a couple of weeks.

The Executive Secretary of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, made the disclosure yesterday at an engagement workshop with low-performing local government areas on routine immunisation performance in Kaduna.

He said the initiative was to prevent women and children from preventable diseases.

Shuaib noted that the scheme would provide insurance and primary healthcare interventions for the targets in a way that they would not have to suffer from their illnesses.

"In the next few weeks, President Buhari will be launching the basic healthcare provision fund, which is a giant leap towards universal health coverage for Nigerians," the NPHCDA boss said.