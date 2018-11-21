Mozambique: Levels of Chronic Malnutrition Remain High

Maputo — The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Maputo's Eduardo Mondlane University (UEM), Amalia Uamusse, said on Tuesday that although the indicators show a recent slight reduction in chronic malnutrition in Mozambique, the levels remain high.

Speaking at the official opening of a high level regional dialogue about food security and nutrition policies, Uamusse said the current situation in Mozambique requires joint efforts by researchers, policy makers and development partners to design actions leading to a significant reduction in chronic malnutrition.

In the past, the national food security and nutrition secretariat (SETSAN) had implemented two food security strategies, and is now drawing up a third, she said. She also reminded her audience that 75 per cent of Mozambicans depend on agriculture for food and income, and that in 2011 the government had drawn up a Strategic Plan for the Development of the Agricultural Sector, precisely to contribute to food security and to farmers' income in a competitive and sustainable manner.

Uamusse hoped that the results of the regional dialogue will equip researchers with the tools to make a better contribution to the development of new food security and nutrition strategies.

Former education minister and civil society activist Graca Machel challenged the participants at the meeting to step back from theory and reflect on the quality of life of people affected by chronic malnutrition.

"Although our continent is, par excellence, a food producer, we continue to spend billions and billions on importing food, she said. "Millions of children suffer from hunger and are malnourished, and when we discuss food security in the region, we have to take these aspects into account".

Since the future of Africa lies with its children, it was hard to speak of the development of the continent, when over half its children were malnourished.

"We have to turn things round", Machel said. "Let's not just make speeches. We must be committed to improving people's quality of life, and so let's start laying down timetables for when things are going to happen, and let's give some guarantees".

This regional meeting on food security and nutrition is organised by the Pan-African organisation, the Graca Machel Trust, the Mandela Institute for Development Studies (MINDS), the Food, Agriculture and Natural Resources Policy Network (FANRPAN), and the Centre for Coordination of Agricultural Research and Development for Southern Africa (CCARDESA).

The meeting brings together ministers of health and agriculture and other policy makers, NGOs, journalists, university researchers, farmers' organisations, agribusinesses, and supervisory bodies from across the continent.