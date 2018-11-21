Kenya: Here Are the Deadliest Roads in Nairobi, According to NTSA

Photo: Jeff Angote/Nairobi News

A bus on the Nairobi-Busia route being towed away following a road accident that occurred at Waiyaki Way on January 7, 2018.

New report by the National Transport and Safety Authority also reveals that more than 300 lives lost on Kenyan roads between July 2017 to July 2018.

A new report by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has revealed the deadliest roads that have caused the most fatalities in Nairobi over the last one year.

At the same time, the report also revealed that a total of 365 people lost their lives due to road carnage in the last one year.

Topping the list of deadliest roads within the city is the Mombasa Road, which recorded a total of 42 deaths in the last one year.

KILLER ROADS

Nairobi's Waiyaki Way, which was ranked second, recorded 38 deaths while third ranked Outering Road registered 31 deaths, closely followed by the busy Thika Superhighway.

These are details recorded from July 2017 to July this year.

The report also indicated that most of these accidents took place during weekends, with 79 deaths occurring on Sundays, 58 on Saturdays, 55 on Fridays and 48 on Mondays.

RECOMMENDATIONS

At 102, private vehicles registered the highest number of accidents in terms of accidents, while PSVs came second with 87.

Commercial vehicles registered 50 accidents while motorcycles were involved in 25.

The report recommends the erection of more footbridges on these roads to reduce fatal accidents.