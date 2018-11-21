Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Launches Goat-Rearing Project

The Zanu-PF Youth League has launched a goat-rearing project that seeks to empower youths and reduce unemployment, especially in rural communities across Mashonaland Central Province.

Cde Tendai Chirau, who is the national Youth League secretary for administration and a Central Committee member, launched the project in Mukumbura last week.

He said the goats should benefit everyone.

Cde Chirau urged youths to work hard to make the project a success.

He said they were aiming at creating a hub for goat meat in Bindura since demand had gone up as most people now preferred that type of meat.

"The Youth League has seen it necessary to kick-start empowerment projects in line with the President's mantra 'economics first' since the time for politics is over," said Cde Chirau.

"We have to give people jobs and other economic empowerment initiatives. Here in Mukumbura, we are starting the project with 50 she-goats.

"This will form the backbone of our breeding programme that seeks to have 1 000 goats in the province. We want to produce hybrid goats that will give beneficiaries quality goat meat for domestic and the export market.

"These goats should not disappear, but you must work hard for the project to be successful.

"We need to create employment for ourselves so that we uplift the lives of our youths, especially those from rural areas."

Cde Chirau said the project would be done in groups.

He said youths would be trained by professionals on how to look after the goats properly.

Cde Chirau said President Mnangagwa was not ignoring the suffering of the people due to the unjustified increase in basic commodities and the foreign currency black market, but was diagnosing the actual challenges to find a lasting solution to the problem.