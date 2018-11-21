Zimbabwe: President to Commission New Parliament Works

Photo: The Herald

President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).

President Mnangagwa will next week commission the construction of the $140 million New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, which is expected to end the overcrowding being faced in the august House.

The present Parliament Building in Harare's central business district (CBD)has a capacity of 120 House of Assembly members, but currently houses 270 legislators, a situation which has seen members sharing seats and microphones.

The new building is expected to house more than 600 people at any given time. China is funding the construction of the new building and has released $46 million for the project.

Briefing the media after yesterday's Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said works on the much-awaited project would commence soon.

"Cabinet received a brief indicating that His Excellency, the President Cde E.D Mnangagwa will preside over the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden on 30th November, 2018," she said.

"This will trigger the commencement of construction work on this long-awaited and important project."

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo said pre-commencement works were done on site.

"First, it will be ground-breaking and laying of the foundation stone by the President," he said.

"Construction is being carried on site and they have already built the housing compound that will have over 40 technicians who will be working there."