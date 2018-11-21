Rwanda: TVET Bodies Get New Leadership

The recently established Rwanda Polytechnic, IPRCs, as well as the sector regulator, Workforce Development Authority (WDA), have been given new leaders according to minutes from the cabinet meeting held on Monday.

Rwanda Polytechnic was established last year as a tertiary institution dedicated to training a highly skilled dynamic workforce in technical and vocational programmes.

It has eight Integrated Polytechnic Regional Colleges (IPRCs) spread across all provinces of the country.

Dr. Valentine Uwamariya was appointed Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Trainings, Institutional Development and Research.

Uwamariya has been a senior lecturer at University of Rwanda and has been Dean of the School of Sciences at the College of Science and Technology.

The institution also got Dr. Alexis Ruberwa as Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Finance and Administration.

The two officials are joining the Vice Chancellor, Dr. James Gashumba.

In WDA, the institution that regulates the vocational sector, Pascal Gatabazi was named Director General, replacing long-serving Jerome Gasana.

Before the appointment, Gatabazi was Principal for IPRC Karongi in Western Province Rwanda.

Winfred Ingabire has been named Head of Qualifications Standards and Accreditation Department.

She has been an assistant lecturer at the University of Rwanda's College of Science and Technology.

In IPRCs

Meanwhile, cabinet named Dr. Ernest Nsabimana as Principal of IPRC Karongi replacing Gatabazi. Nsabimana has been a senior lecture at IPRC Kigali in the department of civil engineering.

He has been coordinator of Rwanda TVET teacher trainer institute based at IPRC Kigali. He got his master's degree and PhD in civil engineering at Kyung Hee University in Korea, specialising in road construction.

Eng. Paul Umukunzi was appointed as Vice Principal in Charge of Academic Affairs IPRC Karongi.

Umukunzi was previously the Vice Principal in charge of Academics and Training at IPRC Huye.

At IPRC Gishari in Rwamagana District, Senior Superintendent of Police David Kabuye was named principal while Dominique Ingabire was taken on as Vice Principal in Charge of Academic Affairs.

Ingabire has also been an assistant lecturer at UR's College of Science and technology.

In other appointments, Imena Munyampenda was picked as Director General of Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA), replaying Guy Kalisa.

Munyampenda was Programme Manager of Road Development and Rehabilitation at RTDA.