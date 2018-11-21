Nigeria: Boko Haram Kills Farmer in Borno

Some suspected members of Boko Haram sect has invaded a farm in the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, slaughtering a man.

The insurgents, in recent attacks have killed farmers on their farm, and this had made the military to issue an advice to farmers to avoid going to their farms early in the day and staying there till late in the evening.

It was learnt that the man, Ali Bwala killed who was killed on Monday, was a brother to a renowned journalist and former commissioner of information in the state, Mr. Inuwa Bwala.

The insurgents were said to have invaded farmlands in Molai General Area, about 10 kilometres away from Maiduguri, the state capital.

A source said the insurgents on meeting the man on the farm with his wife, pinned him down and slaughtered him just like a ram, but allowed the wife to go unhurt.

It was gathered that until his death, the deceased farmed as a hobby as he was a painter by profession and was also engaged as private security guard in one of the security companies in Maiduguri.

A family source, said he went straight to his farm on Monday, riding on a bicycle after he closed from his job as security guard.

He met his wife on the farm as they had earlier arranged to meet to harvest their crops.

The wife was said to have sighted some people moving in their direction from afar but thought they were firewood vendors.

The insurgents surrounded them and held them before killing her husband.