Rwanda: Basketball - Shema Joins Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

Rwandan youngster Osborn Shema has joined Florida Gulf Coast Eagles men's basketball team in the United States on a fully-sponsored scholarship at Florida Gulf Coast University.

The team announced his signing via their official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

"Eagle fans, welcome Osborn Shema, a sweet shooting 7 footer (2.13m) as the final member of our 2019 recruiting class from Glove Christian Prep in Jacksonville."

The 20-year-old had also been on a scholarship at Glove Prep Christian Academy since 2016.

Shema was spotted during the 2015 Giants of Africa training camp in Kigali.

He was part of the national youth team that finished fifth at the 2016 Africa U18 Basketball Championship staged in Kigali.

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles is the men's basketball team that represents Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Florida.

The school's team currently competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Shema in the only African player in the 2018-19 roster.