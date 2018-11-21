Rwanda Golf Open 2018 Gets Underway

Local golfers will be hoping to make the most of home advantage when the 2018 edition of the annual Rwanda Golf Open tournament starts on Wednesday.

The tournament gets underway today through Saturday at the state-of-the-art 9-hole Kigali Golf Club in Nyarutarama, Kigali.

The four-day competition is expected to attract a total of 119 golfers from countries; Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, DR Congo, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda as the hosts Rwanda. Belgium will also be represented.

Ernest Ndayisenga is among three Rwanda's semi-professional players - along with Jules Mutesa Dusabe and Olivier Munyaneza - who will be battling to ensure that the title stays at home.

Speaking to Times Sport on Tuesday, Ndayisenga said he was ready and looked forward to a great performance in the tournament.

"The goal is to put up an improved performance and challenge for the top prize after finishing in third position last year. I am fit and ready to take on the challenge against the best golfers in the region," said Ndayisenga.

The young golfer further noted that, "The competition will be stiff but with the home advantage, I believe everything will go according to the plan."

While competing at the 2018 Uganda Golf Open held at Entebbe Golf Course in September, Ndayisenga missed the cut. The tournament was won by Kenyan Dismas Ndiiza after grossing 201 strokes, and was followed by compatriot Greg Snow with 206.

In amateurs category, the country will be represented by some of the familiar names such as; Aloys Nsabimana, Emmanuel Rutayisire, Emmanuel Nkurunziza, Celestine Nsanzuwera, Anthony Olwit, Joseph Semwaga, David Ryamilira, Charles Ntare, and Innocent Rutamu.

MTN Rwanda is the tournament's main sponsor as the company celebrates its 20-year anniversary since 1998 when MTN started to operate in Rwanda.

Last year, Rwanda's Nsabimana was awarded as the best golfer in handicap 9 of amateurs category, while Kenyan Ndiiza scooped the title in professional category.