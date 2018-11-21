Nigeria: Adeleke's Eligibility Case - Plaintiff Raises Alarm Over Safety

Osogbo — A member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, Mr Ojetade Thomas Kolawole, who was one of the three party members that dragged Senator Ademola Adeleke to the Federal High Court in Osogbo over his eligibility for the September 22nd governorship election in the state, yesterday, raised the alarm over alleged threat to his life and members of his family by a leader of the party.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo, Ojetade, who gave a vivid account of his ordeal in the hands of one Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, an associate of Senator Adeleke alleged that Jenyo lured him from Parakin area in Ile-Ife to an isolated area in Osogbo and allegedly forced him to signed certain documents to withdraw from the case at gun point.

He said he had already reported the matter to the police at B Division, Oke Otubu, Modakeke.

His words: "We arrived Osogbo after an hour drive. We arrived at an estate with the inscription 'AMORITE'. This Estate is a large one with many houses standing at reasonable distances from one another. It was a very lonely environment with no one in sight.

"We went into a building that was well fenced but we never entered into the main building. It was while we were there that Rev. Jenyo started calling a number to say to the person at the other end that we were already there but didn't meet anybody.

"I was reluctant to sign because I didn't know the content. It was then the policeman who had a gun with him told me to sign for the sake of my life and those of my children and wife. He was so firm in his directive to me.

"The voice at the end introduced himself as Senator Ademola Adeleke. I recognized the voice immediately and greeted him. He told me to cooperate with the people I was with. He said that was the only way my safety can be guaranteed and he went off the line.

"At that stage I knew I was in trouble and that the only way I could get out was to 'cooperate' like they said. So, with my hands shaking due to the sight of the gun, I later sign the document which content I didn't know."

When contacted, Rev. Bunni Jenyo, who is the South West Secretary of the PDP and a chieftain of the party in the state denied forcing any withdrawal document.

He, however, admitted that he invited Mr. Ojetade based on his leadership position in the party of the error he allegedly committed by taking the party's candidate to court after election.