Rwanda: Preseason Tourney - REG Take on APR for Group Top Spot

It will be a battle of egos when Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and APR square off at Amahoro Stadium Wednesday night as both sides seek to advance to semi-finals as Group B leaders in the ongoing 2018 preseason basketball tournament.

Going head-to-head into the group's last game, REG and APR are joint leaders with 4 points each but the former rank ahead courtesy of a superior score average.

The winner will face Group A first runners-up, Patriots, in the last four while the loser will be up against Group A leaders Espoir in the other semi-final clash - both set for Friday at Amahoro Stadium.

Speaking to Times Sport on Tuesday, REG head coach Patrick Ngwijuruvugo urged his players not to underestimate their opponent as they seek to send early warning to rivals ahead of the upcoming 2018/2019 Star Times National Basketball League.

"We can't afford to underrate APR, that mistake would cost us dearly. The target is to win every game in the tournament, and lift the title," said the Burundian tactician.

He further revealed that the club has completed the signing of Cameroon international Beleck Bell Engelbert and will be given enough playing time to adapt and blend in with teammates.

The 2016/2017 league champions, REG, beat IPRC- Kigali to win the preseason tournament's title last year.

Wednesday

Group B

REG Vs APR 8pm