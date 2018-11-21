Nigeria: 2019 Presidency - Igbo Leaders, Imo Monarchs Move Against Each Other

Owerri — Igbo leaders in the and scores of traditional rulers from Imo state have disagreed over which presidential candidate Igbo people will support in 2019 general elections.

Southeast Voice recall that hundreds Imo monarchs led by His Royal Highness, HRH, the traditional ruler of Ihim Autonomous community in Isiala Mbano local government area, in the state, Oliver Ohanwe had endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for re-election in 2019.

But just recently, several recognized groups of Igbo leaders in Enugu unanimously endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi in what is described as a one-day non partisan and inclusive summit.

They called on all lovers of Igbo project to support the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, his running mate, for 2019 presidential election.

Southeast Voice gathered that some of the reasons for which the Imo monarchs want Buhari to return to power was that after 2019,Buhari would easily hand over to an Igbo man, adding that Buhari was working hard to ensure peace and unity in the country.

Ohanwe noted that corruption under Buhari has reduced to 75 percent. It was his view that Buhari does not discriminate among the ethnic groups in Nigeria. He also said that Buhari has not only resuscitated the moribund industries but also through his programme and policies, the country has returned to dignity.

But the Igbo leaders have a different opinion. In the communique obtained by Southeast Voice, Chief Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, said that Igbo people were very happy with the nomination of the former governor of Anambra state, Obi, as running mate to the presidential candidate of PDP, Abubakar.

He stated that after several decades thatIgbo people were excluded from the center, Obi as running mate to Atiku has become a project of the Igbo and Nigeria at large. Agbakoba mentioned the restructuring agenda of Atiku as the most significant for the survival of the country.

He also said that it would be a campaign of survival for Ndigbo and called on the Igbo people to begin heavy mobilization for Atiku/Obi movement.