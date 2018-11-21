Nigeria: Rozey to Release Chris Oyakhilome Inspired Album

Rose Adjahore Esiso, a.k.a Rozey, of the Believers Love World (BLW), under the infamous music powerhouse, Spiritualbeatz, is set to take the music scene by storm with the release of new songs this November as she preps up to drop an album before the end of the year.

Popular for her hit single, 'Kinging', in 2014, which went on to rake in massive airplays featuring an all cast of BLW's finest gospel stars, and Provabs, Rozey has come a long way to establishing her music brand and fan base in the heart of the gospel music community.

With a voice unlike any other artiste and a sound that cuts across national boundaries, Rozey is set to release her album 'Enthroned', in a few weeks, but has decided to tease her fans with the release of two singles, 'Overflow' and 'You alone', from the album.

The anticipated album, inspired by the teaching and revelation in the word of God by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, is her debut album.

Rozey shares that her team at Spiritualbeatz headed by her boss and longtime friend Kelly Lyon, have worked tirelessly and with dedication towards her album over a few years are very excited to share it at this time of the year.