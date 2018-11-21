Rwanda: Relief as Red Cross Donates to 300 Families Affected By Disasters

Rwanda Red Cross supported 300 families affected by heavy rains and wind related disasters at the end of 2017 and early 2018 in Huye and Bugesera districts.

In response to the disasters Rwanda Red Cross in partnership with Spanish Red Cross distributed 5100 iron sheets to 300 families from the two districts

Each family received 17 iron sheets, a hoe, a watering can, a pick fork, and a shovel.

Speciose Nyiranteziryayo, a single mother is one of the 123 people who were severely affected by the heavy rains that hit Bugesera district in the Eastern province.

Her husband abandoned her with her seven children.

She was given iron sheets to restore the roof of her house as well as other non-food supplies including agriculture equipment.

"The roof of my house was blown off by wind in the middle of the night when we were all sleeping during a heavy downpour. Then it started raining on us. But by God's grace, I managed to survive with all my children," she said.

Joseph Kagabo, the Huye District Advisor said that: "We really appreciate this support, from Rwanda Red cross, to the local communities affected by disasters."

Pierre Claver Ndimbati, from Rwanda Red Cross said that the organisation works closely with local government authorities to support the most vulnerable people in society.

"We know that this aid is not going to solve all the problems caused by the disasters but at least we managed to offer a small number of iron sheets and basics agriculture materials, hoping that you will be able to maintain them. We shall continue to be with you as we always did," he told the beneficiaries.

In response to disasters, Rwanda Red Cross usually visits the affected families after where it provides both moral and financial support.

With the supper, some affected families have been able to restore their destroyed houses, have access to safe water, improve food security and promote of good health practices.

From October 2017 to January 2018 floods and landslides claimed more than 230 lives countrywide, destroyed crops and a lot of infrastructure including roads, bridges, schools, and houses.

This latest intervention from Rwanda Red Cross was carried out thanks to the financial support from Cabildo de Gran Canaria.