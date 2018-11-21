Kenya: Tragedy As Parents Beat Girl to Death in Bungoma

Police in Bungoma County have launched investigations into the death of a 15-year-old in the hands of her parents.

Neighbours said the girl spent the night at her boyfriend's house on Sunday.

Mr Michael Simiyu, a neighbour, told the Nation that the man beat his daughter to death when she arrived home.

"He and his wife tied up the girl to punish her. It happened in the afternoon," Mr Simiyu said.

GIRL RESURFACED

The girl, according to relatives and neighbours, disappeared in the evening and her parents had been looking for her since.

Bungoma North Officer Commanding Police Division Stephen Mwoni told the Nation that the girl resurfaced on Monday.

"The man used sticks to punish his daughter. Unfortunately, she sustained serious injuries," he said.

DIED

The girl was taken to Ndalu Health Centre where she died on arrival. The man's wife was taken to Ndalu police station as police began looking for him.

"The law will catch up with him soon," Mr Mwoni said.

The body was taken to Cottage mortuary, Ndalu.