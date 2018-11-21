Zimbabwe: 'Welshman Ncube, Chamisa Fallout Reports Fake'

Photo: The Herald

The opposition MDC Deputy President Welshman Ncube (file photo).

The opposition MDC Deputy President Professor Welshman Ncube has dismissed as desperate and untrue, reports suggesting bad blood between him and party leader President Nelson Chamisa.

Writing on Twitter today, Ncube said "The story headlined Welshman and Chamisa in nasty fallout is 100% FAKE NEWS. I never spoke to the author of the story. EVERYTHING attributed to me I never said. There is no fall out between me and Chamisa. The real question is: Why are the forces behind the FALSE story so DESPERATE?"

Addressing party supporters in Chinhoyi over the weekend, Chamisa said the late MDC founding father Morgan Tsvangirai left him with a vision to unite the party, the reason behind his decision to re-integrate Ncube and Tendai Biti ahead of the 19 years old party's elective congress slated for next year.

Former MDC Bulawayo senator David Coltart weighed in, describing the reports as Zanu PF strategy to sow seeds of division in the MDC.

"These are typical ZANUPF tactics. They use agent provocateurs to provide a pretext for using violence to suppress legitimate expression. And they use falsehoods to try to undermine legitimate democratic opposition. But the increasing shrillness of their actions betrays their fear."

MDC is set to hold its next elective congress in February next year, with party heavyweights including Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora, vice President Elias Mudzuri and Bulawayo Provincial chairperson Felix Magalela Mafa reportedly angling to challenge Chamisa for the Presidential post.