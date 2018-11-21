Nigeria: 2019 Polls - Buhari, Atiku Launch Campaign

Elections for President and National Assembly hold on February 16, 2019.

Nigeria's political parties on November 18, 2018 launched electioneering campaigns for general elections due on February 16, 2019. President Muhammadu Buhari began his re-election bid by unveiling his manifesto entitled, "Next Level." The grandiose event held at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa Conference Centre, in the capital, Abuja.

According to Thisday newspaper, the 17-page document promises that 1 million N-Power graduates will be recruited, while 10 million other people will be engaged under a voucher system to partner with the private sector. Some 1.5 million jobs will also be created in the dairy, beef, hide and skin, blood meal, crop and agricultural mechanisation sectors.

The President promised to provide 500 million US dollars (287 billion FCFA) to technical and creative sectors to generate 500,000 jobs. The number of school children receiving feeding will be increased from 9.3 million to 15 million. Through this, the All Progressives' Congress, APC-led government hopes to create 300,000 extra jobs for food vendors and farmers. Broadband coverage will be increased to 120,000 km on fibre network across the country; while the Ibadan-Kano phase of the Lagos-Ibadan-Kano rail line project will be completed.

Meanwhile, the leading opposition and former ruling People's Democratic Party, PDP on November 19, 2018 launched its manifesto for next year's elections. The 63-page policy document, "Let's Get Nigeria Working Again," lists human capital development, job creation, poverty eradication and infrastructure development as the cornerstones of Atiku Abubakar's economic policy. The target is to create 3 million jobs annually. "I will like to see a country where our people live and work in an environment that guarantees the highest level of social empowerment," says the former Vice President.