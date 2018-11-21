21 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Man Loses Arm While Repairing Air-Conditioner at Sports Bar

Tagged:

Related Topics

A man has lost his arm in a freak accident while repairing an air-conditioner on Tuesday.

Emergency service Netcare 911 said it responded to reports of bleeding at a sports bar in Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast

"Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male sustained a partial amputation of his arm when while repairing an air conditioner," Netcare 911 said.

The police search-and-rescue unit was called to assist in helping the injured man off the roof of the bar.

"The patient was treated on scene before being transported by another private ambulance service to hospital for further treatment."

Source: News24

South Africa

Unauthorised, Wasteful Govt Spending Both Up Over Last Year - Auditor-General

Auditor-general reports an overall deterioration in the audit results of national and provincial government departments… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.