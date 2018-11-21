South Africa: KZN Man Loses Arm While Repairing Air-Conditioner at Sports Bar

A man has lost his arm in a freak accident while repairing an air-conditioner on Tuesday.

Emergency service Netcare 911 said it responded to reports of bleeding at a sports bar in Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast

"Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male sustained a partial amputation of his arm when while repairing an air conditioner," Netcare 911 said.

The police search-and-rescue unit was called to assist in helping the injured man off the roof of the bar.

"The patient was treated on scene before being transported by another private ambulance service to hospital for further treatment."

