South Africa: New Toilets for Eastern Cape Village School

Learners at Mfunalwazi Primary School in Ncera Village, had reason to smile on World Toilet Day on Monday when a private company donated 16 toilets.

In October GroundUp reported that the school's three pit latrines were shared by 116 learners and teachers.

The new toilets, donated by Amalooloo, include six for girls, six for boys and four for teachers.

"We know how bad the situation is with sanitation in schools around the province. Our goal is to work with the Department of Education," said Amalooloo project coordinator Seka Mopeli.

He said the toilets were eco-friendly and used a composting system. There was a tank behind the toilets for the learners to wash their hands.

School principal Sonwabo Jimane said, "We are very happy about this. This shows that there are people who care and we are grateful."

Ward committee member Sindiswa Mjekula thanked Amalooloo for the toilets.

The company has donated toilets to other schools and according to Mopeli is participating in the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) campaign launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in August.

According to the United Nations on World Toilet Day, "The world is not on track to reach Sustainable Development Goal 6 to ensure availability and sustainable management of sanitation and water for all by 2030. Today, 4.5 billion live without a safe toilet and 892 million people still practise open defecation," the UN said.