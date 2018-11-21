Kenya: Gor Mahia Begin Life Without Kerr With Slim Win Over Wazito

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia continued with their preparations for the new season with a narrow 1-0 win over relegated Wazito in a friendly match at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Tuesday morning.

Diminutive Boniface Omondi struck from the only goal of the match from the spot in the first half as the SportPesa Premier League champions upped their preps for their Caf Champions League first round preliminaries against Malawi side Nyasa Bullets.

Now under interim coach Zedekiah Otieno after manager Dylan Kerr quit in a huff last week, K'Ogalo's second string side was given a run in the first half led by goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo.

Kerr was on Monday evening appointed head coach at South African Premier Soccer League side Black Leopards.

Captain Harun Shakava led the second half squad that played to a barren draw. Shaban Odhoji was the man in between the sticks pulling saves on various occasions to deny Wazito striker Derrick Onyango.

Wazito, who were relegated from the top flight last season, had some of their new signings featuring in the game among them former AFC Leopards defender Eugene Ambulwa.

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Eric Ochieng also featured in the first half alongside Joe Waithera who returned to Wazito from Nakumatt.

Other new signings were Washington Munene, Zachary Gathu and Wilson Anekeya among others. Wazito will now face AFC leopards in another friendly match on Wednesday at the same venue in preparations for the second tier season which commences on December 1.