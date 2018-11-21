South Africa: 'Bastard!' - Malema Attacks Commission's Head Lawyer

analysis

Economic Freedom Fighters President Julius Malema on Tuesday upped the ante on his campaign against the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

Economic Freedom Fighters President Julius Malema on Tuesday attacked the Zondo Commission of Inquiry's evidence leader and head of legal, Paul Pretorius, calling him a 'bastard'.

Malema was speaking at the end of two days of protests outside the commission's offices in Hillbrow, Johannesburg by the EFF. The party initially said its protests were against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, but this has now morphed into a general attack on the Commission.

Gordhan is giving testimony into his experience of State Capture and into how he was once redeployed and once fired by former president Jacob Zuma; he is also pulling the cloth off the capture of state-owned enterprises and shedding light on how insistently the former leader pushed for a budget-busting, R1-trillion nuclear deal as well as an inflated effort to buy Engen from the Malaysian energy giant Petronas for R6-billion more than its market value.

EFF members protest outside the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 20 November 2018. Photo: Ferial...