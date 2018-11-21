Uganda: Kadaga Tasks KCCA to Restore Green Zones

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, has tasked the outgoing Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director, Ms Jennifer Musisi, to restore and protect green belts in the city.

Ms Kadaga made the call yesterday while officiating at a dialogue between KCCA technical officials and Members of Parliament at the Parliamentary Conference Hall.

The Speaker said the city authority was more concerned with banana sellers instead of focusing on safeguarding the environment.

"I want to see someone arrested for cutting a tree, all I see is people arresting those with bananas, yet our environment is being degraded," Ms Kadaga said.

She also urged Ms Musisi to adopt best environment practices embraced by developed cities, especially in the fight against the devastating effects of climate change.

"In some countries, you are not allowed to cut a tree in your home, we should see some of these policies operating in our country," Ms Kadaga said.

During her presentation, Ms Musisi said during her seven-year tenure, the authority has achieved a lot.

She said plans are underway to ensure a green city and blamed the degradation of such zones on her predecessors, whom she accused of selling them off to private developers.

"We have been greening the city, but the main challenge is that many people were allowed to buy and construct anyhow, but we have tried," Ms Musisi said.

The KCCA executive director also said more than 10,000 trees have been planted.

Ms Musisi boasted of climate-smart farming projects rolled out in the city during her reign.

The KCCA boss, however, decried inadequate funding and lack of political support as major constraints to key targets.

"We want political support for the technical team to deliver our mandate; we all have some deliverables. I am sure you all know, try to enforce laws in Uganda and see," Ms Musisi said.

The executive director said the political wing is better placed to mobilise the population towards a transformed country.

Ms Musisi also regretted huge budget cuts that have had a negative impact on the authority, but highlighted a number of achievements which she attributed to partnerships with donors such as the World Bank and churches. Top on her list of achievements is the paved roads and a modern street lighting system.

Ms Musisi said at least 4,988 street lights have been installed in strategic points in the city.

She also said the authority has invested in the health sector, with Kisenyi Health Centre IV standing as an icon for improved service delivery.

"We are supposed to cater for Kampala but our health abilities also serve people from as far as Bundibugyo District and other areas, as well as refugees," Ms Musisi said.

About 500 babies are delivered every week in KCCA-supported hospitals and about one million people are treated annually, she said.

Due to heavy numbers, the executive director said the facilities and staff are overwhelmed, and the authority suffers drug stock-outs.

She asked MPs to support the authority's quest for a bigger budget.

Regarding garbage collection, Ms Musisi said they have bought more than 100 acres in Ddundu, Mukono District, to support the already overwhelmed Kiteezi landfill.

In the employment sector, she said more than 4,000 women employed as sweepers on KCCA roads and several youths continue to tap into opportunities created by the KCCA Employment Bureau.

SOME OF THE GREEN ZONES

The city authority has since maintained green zones such as the Constitution Square, and the Railway Grounds on Jinja Road. Others are Centenary Park garden, and the Commonwealth gardens near Parliament.