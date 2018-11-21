South Africa: Bulls Hooker Signs Short-Term Deal With Gloucester

Cape Town — Bulls hooker Jaco Visagie has joined English club Gloucester on a short-term loan deal.

Gloucester, who are coached by former Lions mentor Johan Ackermann, confirmed their news via their official website on Tuesday.

The 26-year old made his senior debut for the Pretoria-based franchise in the 2013 Vodacom Cup, and is now a key part of the Super Rugby squad.

His arrival at Kingsholm boosts the squad's front row stocks, following an injury to South African Franco Marais.

Gloucester's director of rugby David Humphreys commented: "We're delighted to bring in someone of Jaco's calibre to add to our squad on a short-term contract, he will bring a new energy, and impetus to our group.

"He's coming over and he's excited to test himself within our environment and play in front of the Gloucester Rugby supporters."

Visagie will return to the Bulls in time for next year's Super Rugby competition.

Source: Sport24