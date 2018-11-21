Namibia: Geingob Cup, a 'Serious Friendly'

SATURDAY'S Dr Hage Geingob Cup match between Namibia and Ghana is not "a meaningless friendly", the host nation's head coach Ricardo Mannetti said on Tuesday.

For evidence of this notion, look no further than the "strong" predominantly home-based 22-member Brave Warriors squad which he named, said Mannetti, who is keen to retain the cup won when dispatching Zimbabwe 3-1 last year.

"This is the president's cup. That's why I've decided to give the president respect, and call up a very strong team to add value to that game. This is not an experimental game. We are taking it seriously. We want the cup to remain. I feel it makes sense for us to put on a good show," Mannetti said.

Similarly, Ghana's B side consists wholly of relative unknowns beyond their borders, but that should not diminish the importance of the occasion, he added.

The visiting West Africans' ranks were further hit with the news that Ghanaian powerhouse Asante Kotoko refused to release six of their players for the encounter, which falls outside of Fifa's internationals calendar.

Felix Annan, Agyemang Badu, Abass Mohammed, Richard Senanu, Ganiu Ismail and Emmanuel Gyamfi were all culled from Ghana's B squad on Monday "due to Caf Confederation Cup preparations".

"There's an abundance of quality in Ghana. We've travelled there for many years with our junior teams, so we know what's on the ground. The difference between players in the [Ghana] premier league and first division is not big at all," Mannetti explained.

"Every year, they manage to export players directly to Europe from the Ghanaian league. So, that should tell you that there is a lot of quality, irrespective of a big club like Kotoko withdrawing their players. I'm not convinced they'll be depleted.

"I'm still going to give 100% respect for the quality they have, and what they are known for," Mannetti said.

The entertainment-filled day starts at 10h00 at Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday, with the first 5 000 supporters promised an assortment of souvenirs courtesy of the event organisers and sponsors MTC, Namibia Breweries, Huawei, NWR and Air Namibia.

Tickets are available beforehand at N$30 each through Web-tickets Namibia at Pick n Pay outlets countrywide, and the NFA Football House in Katutura.

Top musicians such as Gazza, Exit, Female Donkey, One Blood, Kalux, Tate Buti and The Dogg will also be part of the entertainment.

At 13h00, the Junior Gladiators (under-20s) and Young Gladiators (u23s) in a curtain-raiser ahead of the main event, which kicks off at 16h00.

The Brave Warriors squad: Ratanda Mbazuvara (African Stars), Loydt Kazapua (Macabbi, RSA) Larry Horaeb (Tura Magic), Emilio Martin (Black Africa), Vitapi Ngaruka (Black Africa), Dynamo Fredericks (Black Africa), Petrus Shitembi (Unattached), Ronald Ketjijere (African Stars), Immanuel Heita (Black Africa), Absalom Iimbondi (Tigers), Willy Stephanus (AC Kanjaani, Finland), Marcel Papama (Unam), Muna Katupose (Tigers), Sadney Urikhob (Unattached), Elmo Kambindu (Mighty Gunners), Abel Paulus (Life Fighters), Donovan Kanjaa ( Black Africa), Kennedy Eib ( Mighty Gunners), Charles Hambira (Tura Magic), Gregory Aukumeb (Blue Waters), Aprocius Petrus (Eleven Arrows) and Benyamin Nenkavu (Buildcon FC, Zambia).

Ghana's revised B squad (as per futaa.com): Robert Dabuo (Ashantigold), Ofori Antwi (Medeama ), Fatau Mohammed (Hearts of Oak), Kwadwo Amoako (Eleven Wonders), Ibrahim Moro (Karela , Habib Mohammed (Ashantigold), Ibrahim Yaro (Medeama FC), Benjamin Agyare (Hearts of Oak), Issah Yakubu (Dreams), Kwasi Donsu (Medeama), Justice Blay(Medeama), Appiah McCarthy (Ashgold), Benjamin Tweneboa (Elmina Sharks), Richmond Lamptey (Inter Allies), Amos Addae (Ashgold), Nii Armah Ashittey (Dreams), Shafiu Mumuni (Ashgold), Felix Addo (Elmina Sharks), Kwame Boateng (Medeama) and William Opoku Mensah (Karela).