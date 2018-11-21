Kenya: KDF Receives 12 Armored Vehicles From American Forces

The donation comes at a time Kenya has seen an upsurge in the number of attacks by Al Shabaab militants along the Kenya- Somalia border.

The United States military has donated 12 Bastion Armored Personnel Carriers (APC) to the Kenya Defense Force (KDF).

The 12 APC will play a vital role on border surveillance in the country.

The timely move comes at a time Kenya has seen an upsurge in the number of attacks by Al Shabaab militants along the Kenya- Somalia border.

The terror group has been putting to use Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) that have resulted into the deaths of several soldiers and police officers in the country.

NATIONAL SECURITY

The vehicles were handed over to the Deputy Kenya Army Commander Major General Thomas Chepkuto at a ceremony that took place last week at the Kahawa Baracks, Nairobi.

"These vehicles represent the unwavering US commitment to Kenya and our shared national security interests. As the KDF continues to conduct daily operations against violent extremism, these vehicles will enhance the mobility and force protection of their troops in harm's way. We are proud to be friends and partners with the KDF as they secure and develop peace in the border region," said Colonel Kevin Balisky.

FIGHTING TERROR

Colonel Balisky, who is the USA Defense Attache and a Senior Defense official in USA, said that American soldiers will also provide a three-week training to KDF operators on how to handle the machines.

This comes exactly two months after President Uhuru Kenyatta and his USA Counterpart Donald Trump agreed to work together on matters defence and security.

They agreed to help stop Al Shabaab from launching attacks on Kenyan soil in retaliation to Kenyan troops continued stay in Somalia.

The two head of states also agreed to acquire more military equipment, with President Trump committing to further enhance KDF's capabilities to fight the enemy.