Kenya: Motorcycle Task Force to Be Launched Wednesday

Nairobi — The government may soon rein in the boda-boda menace countrywide following establishment of the Task Force on Public Motorcycle Transport Reforms.

The task force is set to be launched Wednesday afternoon by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi alongside his Transport counterpart James Macharia.

The task force is expected to among other things produce standard operating guidelines for the more than one million boda-boda riders in the country.

Recently, CS Matiangi decried the lawlessness usually portrayed by the operators who know no rules and easily take the law into their hands when provoked.

Recent statistics by the National Transport Safety Authority shows a rising trend of deaths caused or involving boda-boda operators.

Nairobi County authorities have been for months trying to restore order within the city, efforts that have only resulted to a hide and seek game, as a determined lot of motorcycle operators defy their orders to vacate the Central Business District (CBD).

In the defence, the operators say they only want to earn a living in a country where the cost of living has hit the brim and unemployment levels have gone of control.

Most operators are youthful men.