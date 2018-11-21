South Africa: Proteas Give Prince a Pleasant Selection Headache

Cape Town — Cape Town Blitz face a selection headache ahead of their third Mzansi Super League match against the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Newlands on Wednesday.

The first ball is due to be bowled at 19:00.

Captain Farhaan Behardien , along with Proteas team-mates Quinton de Kock and Andile Phehlukwayo are available for selection and will add further experience to the table toppers. The Blitz will also be receiving another international boost, with Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Tallat joining the squad.

Dawid Malan and Muhammad Nawaz have left the squad to join their respective T10 teams in Sharjah from November 21 to December 2.

The duo will, however, return to the squad for the business end of the competition.

Asif Ali , who announced himself to the competition with a blistering 80 off 33-balls against the Durban Heat, will be available for the entire Mzansi Super League.

"Indeed, all the Proteas are available for selection and there is going to be some tough selection decisions to be made but it is also exciting to have them coming, who are unbelievable cricketers in this format," coach Ashwell Prince said.

"Dawid Malan and Muhammad Nawaz have left and will be playing in the T10 league. Nawaz has been replaced by Hussain Tallat - a batting all-rounder who bowls seam and Asif Ali will remain (with the squad) for the remainder of the competition," he added.

While the boost will bolster an already-confident Blitz outfit, some of the less experienced will have to make way for the international players. Prince, though, remains confident those players will continue to play a vital role throughout the competition.

"I am sure over the course of the competition, with all the international players coming in, you are still going to be needing your full squad. Yes, it will be unfortunate for some people to miss out but I still see all the players playing a massive role, especially with some of the back-to-back matches coming up."

Source: Sport24