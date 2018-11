Calabar — The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is set to announce the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2018-Second Series.

The officials are at Transcorps Hilton Hotel Calabar for their annual convention and retreat.

The Annual Meeting of the Nigeria National Committee (NNC) of WAEC is being hosted by Cross River State.

The Nigeria National Committee (NNC) is the highest policy-making organ of the Council in Nigeria.