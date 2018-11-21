Kenya: Obado Sacks Two Top Migori Officials in Search for Legacy Team

Migori Governor Okoth Obado dismissed two of his top officials in changes announced on Tuesday evening, for reasons including alleged political disloyalty.

The two are Trade minister Elizabeth Ochaye and Education Chief Officer Marwa Muniko.

POLITICAL DISLOYALTY

Mrs Ochaye was sacked over claims of political disloyalty, having campaigned openly for Mr Ochillo Ayacko, of the Orange Democratic Movement, in the senator by-election.

Most of Governor Obado's handlers campaigned for Mr Eddy Oketch of Federal Party of Kenya after the county boss openly differed with the orange party over the manner in which Mr Ayacko was picked.

It was unclear why Mr Muniko was dismissed.

Mrs Ochaye was replaced with Mrs Sheila Ghati, who was previously in the public service docket.

Mr Elijah Odhiambo will act as the county executive for public service management while continuing to run his land and housing department.

OTHER CHANGES

Mrs Roseline Otieno took over as public service chief officer, replacing Mrs Mary Midida who was moved to the education department in the same capacity.

The new acting chief officer for trade is Mr Samuel Ochieng', who will continue running the roads and public works department.

Mr Moses Chamwada is now the environment executive while Mr Joshua Ngwala will remain the chief officer.

Governor Obado retained Mr Christopher Odhiambo Rusana as the county secretary and Mr Samson Maginga as the education executive.

Mrs Ghati Maroa is the water and energy minister, with Mr Edward Kabaka serving as the chief officer.

LEGACY TEAM

More changes are expected in the coming weeks as Mr Obado assembles his "legacy team".

He is serving his second and final term.

Director of Communication Mr Nicholas Anyuor, who announced the changes, said the governor is committed to improving the services by all department.

The contracts of many chief officers have expired so the county boss might unveil fresh faces to help him push his agenda.

Mr Obado is under investigation in connection to the murder of his pregnant girlfriend Sharon Otieno.

In addition, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is looking into claims of misappropriation of Sh2 billion of county funds.

They raided his homes and office and confiscated, among other things, eight firearms, several bank statements and electronics, opening yet another case against the governor.