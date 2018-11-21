Ethiopian Air Eyes U.S.$2 Billion Cargo Revenue By 2025

Lagos — Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services, Africa's largest cargo operator, has taken delivery of its eighth B777 freighter aircraft in its cargo fleet family with a target to transport 820,000 tonnes of cargo to 57 destinations.

The new aircraft was delivered on November 10, 2018, at its home base at Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the airline said in a statement yesterday.

With plans to increase the cargo fleet to 19 dedicated freighter aircraft, the subsidiary of Ethiopian Airlines Group envisages a revenue of $2bn in line with its 15-year growth roadmap, Vision 2025.

The group has vowed to maintain its trajectory of rapid growth and expansion in the global cargo industry, being Africa's largest cargo service provider and largest global cargo Network.

"Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services plays a critical role in providing global standard supply chain management in facilitating import and export economies of African countries," the airline said.

Group CEO, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said the new freighter would help the airline bolster its leading role in cargo operation in Africa and beyond and added that it would further expand its contribution in boosting the continent's airfreight export/import traffic as laid out in its Vision 2025.