Ghana/Cameroon: Accra - Cameroonians Gather in Support of Lionesses

Following the victory of the national women's football team in the first match supporters are bent on supporting them till the end.

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon are not alone in their Women Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Ghana. This is thanks to the support and encouragement of Cameroonians living here in Accra. Since the 2-1 victory over Mali at the start of the competition on November 17, 2018, Cameroonian fans in Accra have not stopped celebrating. The victory of the Lionesses is the talk of the day in most drinking places and restaurants in the city. In some neighbourhoods like Alajo and Kotobabi where many Cameroonians live preparations are underway to support the Lionesses till the end of the competition.

Fans from neighbouring Ghana and neighbouring countries have travelled to Ghana to support the Lionesses especially as they won their first match. Romeo N. a businessman who lives in the Alajo neighbourhood said everyday Cameroonians gather in his restaurant to prepare for the animation at the stadium. He said the problem facing some of the fans is the lack of transportation to the stadium. He said in the first match the fans contributed some money to enable them go and support the Lionesses. "We don't have support from anywhere. Our embassy is in Abidjan. I think for the rest of the competition each person will have to struggle on his own.", he said.

During the first match the Cameroonian fans could be seen carrying the national flag, vuvuzelas, drums among others to cheer their players. According to our source, the materials are not enough and they need to raise funds and buy more so that everybody will have some. "We have to make our presence felt in the competition," our source said. From all indications the fans in Accra are preparing to come out massively every day to support the Lionesses and cheer them to victory. They believe that through their support the Indomitable Lionesses will be motivated and will win.