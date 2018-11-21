Cameroon/Algeria: Cameroon-Algeria - Cameroon Eyes Round Two

The Indomitable Lionesses beat Algeria 3-0 yesterday November 20, 2018 in their second group game at the Accra Stadium.

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon have qualified for the second round of the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana. They picked their qualification ticket yesterday November 20, 2018 after beating Algeria 3-0 in their second group game at the Accra Stadium. The victory came as a sigh of relief for Cameroonian fans that turned out massively to cheer their darling team to victory.

Prior to the encounter, Cameroonian fans led by Ngando Picket thronged the venue with song and dance as a way of encouraging the players. The encounter began with both teams determined to win. The Cameroonians began the game on a good footing putting much pressure on the Algerians but they squandered several chances. At the 13th minute, Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene opened scores for Cameroon benefiting from a porous Algerian defence. At half time both teams separated on a 1-0 score margin in favour of Cameroon. At resumption, the Lionesses came up much stronger and continued dominating with a good play style. That paid off as Gaelle Enganamouit increased scores for Cameroon at the 54th minute. Shortly after Nchout Ajara netted in the third goal precisely at the 76th minute.

The Algerians put up a strong fight which earned them applause from spectators. But they could not stand the wrath of the Indomitable Lionesses. All efforts by the Algerians to reduce scores were futile. At full time the scoreboard read; 3-0 in favour of Cameroon. From the victory, Cameroon is leading the group with six points. In the other Group A game, Mali beat the Black Queens of Ghana 2-1 to grab three points. The second playing day in Group will take place in Cape Coast today November 21, 2018. Nigeria will play against the Shepolopolo of Zambia and Equatorial Guinea will play against South Africa.