Tanzania: Govt Calms Rangers Over Jobs Loss Fears

Arusha — The government has assured rangers working in forestry and wildlife that their employments are secure following its decision to introduce a paramilitary group.

Vice President Samia Suluhu inaugurated the paramilitary group on Saturday, which has been tasked with combating poaching and illegal trafficking of wildlife and products.

The squad of 313 people who operate under the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism posed uncertainty to the existing employees.

However, deputy minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Constantine Kanyasu said yesterday that the rangers employments were secure during his first tour of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA) since his appointment.

He told the NCA officers to keep the ball rolling, saying that the government is keen on addressing challenges they face.