Angola: Authorities Shut Down Nine Illegal Churches in Lunda Sul

Saurimo — At least nine churches were closed Monday in Saurimo, Lunda Sul province, by police authorities under the "Operation Rescue", due to poor conditions and lack of security for worship services.

From this number, seven are illegal and two legal, the latter being without the minimum of conditions (masses shacks and backyards).

According to the general coordinator of the operation in Lunda Sul, Commissioner Aristófanes dos Santos, the action will continue and aims at restoring order and security, as well as combating the disorderly sale on the main streets and commercialization of fuels on the public highway.

The operation has as a goal the rescue of the good image and the authority of the State.

At this stage, in addition to the restoration of good customs and behaviors, the period of awareness and moralization of society is also taking place, with campaigns and pedagogical messages throughout the country.