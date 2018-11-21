Angolan Foreign Minister Received By Ethiopia's President

Addis Ababa — Angolan Foreign Affairs minister Manuel Augusto was received in audience by the new president of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewide with whom he discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

According to a press release issued by the Angolan diplomatic representation reached Angop Tuesday, the meeting took place on Monday, the last day of his stay in Addis Ababa.

The Angolan diplomat headed the country's delegation to the 11th Extraordinary Summit of the African Union on 17 -18 November, focused on the Institutional Reform process.

Manuel Augusto took the opportunity to present greetings and congratulation from President, João Lourenço, on the election of Sahle-Work Zewide as President of the Federal and Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, who becomes the first woman to hold office.

The Angolan Foreign minister also met with his Ethiopian counterpart, Workneh Gebeyehu, to whom he discussed cooperation between the two countries.

The two countries face similar processes and record new progresses focused on speed up of economic recovery and African integration, considered a factor for continental development.

The minister also spoke of existing interest in holding meetings, at the highest level, between the two countries entities.

"Of course we have agreed to continue with consultations. As you know, Ethiopia is a country located in a very important area of our continent and plays a key role in the stability and peace of Africa," he said.

Following his agenda, the minister was received by the chairman of African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahmat. Both interlocutors reviewed current issues of the continental organisation, including the results of the Summit ended on Sunday on Reform plan, led by Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

The plan, he said, was welcomed by the peers after a significant period of discussions and negotiations between the various stakeholders.

The official said that he informed Moussa Mahmat on the reality of our country, the ongoing reform process and, above all, the President João Lourenço's effort to bring the country back to an economic development and harmonious programme using all the human and material valences of our country.

Speaking to the continent's official, the minister also provided information on Operation Transparency, underway in eastern and northeastern Angola and which, he said, has been the subject of misleading information in some international bodies.

"It was an occasion for us to receive solidarity and support from the chairperson of the Commission of the African Union in this fight the Angolan government

has decided to launch against the criminal group of trafficking in diamonds and other evil practices," he said.

Moussa Faki expressed the Commission's readiness to do everything, wherever it deems necessary, "to support this sovereign right of the Angolan Government and people," he said.

Manuel Augusto also met Guinea Conakry's president, Alpha Condé, to whom he clarified the objective of Operation Transparency, as he did with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, Mali and Gambia.

The Angolan top diplomat stressed that the measure aims to end diamond mining, adding that the operation is not intended to target citizens of specific nationality.